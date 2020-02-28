New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,400 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Belden worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,240,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 57.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

BDC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,952. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

