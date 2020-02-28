New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of El Paso Electric worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,820,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the third quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.54.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

