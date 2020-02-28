New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,898 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $169,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $507,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,935. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFSI stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.