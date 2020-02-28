New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,666 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of KNSL traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.95. 7,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.