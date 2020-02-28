New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 254,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after buying an additional 1,813,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2,564.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 818,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 787,843 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

