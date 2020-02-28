Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,860 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $15.24 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

