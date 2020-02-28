Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $129,000.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Cmil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,170,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

