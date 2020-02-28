Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 4.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $122,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,973,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,293,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 20,170,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,804. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,537. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

