Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report $174.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.40 million to $176.75 million. Newpark Resources reported sales of $211.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year sales of $736.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $762.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $806.50 million, with estimates ranging from $787.90 million to $825.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newpark Resources.

NR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $300.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 379,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 91,727 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

