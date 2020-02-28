News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2,489.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in News by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of News by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 127,157 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of News by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 233,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,799. News Corp has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

