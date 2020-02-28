NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWT. Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 79.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEWT opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 146.39%.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

