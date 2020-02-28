Nexo Hits One Day Volume of $13.48 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $85.23 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.02484088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00218620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.