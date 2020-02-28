Nexus Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Nexus has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $59,185.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

