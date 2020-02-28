NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Group L. P. Column Acquires 75,447 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 75,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $1,361,063.88. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NGM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 385,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,484. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Svennilson Peter increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after buying an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.