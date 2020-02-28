Nigel Foster Acquires 5,000 Shares of Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) insider Nigel Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £11,450 ($15,061.83).

FSV traded down GBX 8.45 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 230.55 ($3.03). 486,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.91 million and a PE ratio of -17.33. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280.50 ($3.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.95.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

