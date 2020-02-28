Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

Media coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,399. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. Nike has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

