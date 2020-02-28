Nitro (NOX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a market cap of $23,154.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nitro has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.02494532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00218164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

