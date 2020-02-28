NIX (NIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103,358.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $32.15. NIX has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $103,358.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,657.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.02579775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.03604845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00684719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00790575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00085900 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00595815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

