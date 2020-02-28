Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nlight by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nlight by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nlight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

LASR opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Nlight has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.06 million, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.45.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

