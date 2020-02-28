NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.14% of NN worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NN by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NN by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 284,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,304. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.94.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.