NOIA Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $32,327.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $32,327.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00055157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00507744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.22 or 0.06768569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00065979 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030452 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005516 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011539 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,966,019 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

