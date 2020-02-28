Noir (NOR) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. Noir has a market capitalization of $391,413.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.02494031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00218008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00129168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,277,001 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

