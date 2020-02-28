Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.11

News stories about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a daily sentiment score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.87. 58,518,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,334,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -387,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

