Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.32. 28,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,414. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.63 and a 200-day moving average of $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.