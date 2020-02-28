Norman Gennaro Sells 4,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.31. 2,443,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,205,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 310,288 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zendesk by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Zendesk by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,121,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,962,000 after purchasing an additional 183,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

