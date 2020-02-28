Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.