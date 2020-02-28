Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Northeast Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.83% of Northeast Bancorp worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Northeast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.