Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Northwest Bancshares also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after buying an additional 790,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,630,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

