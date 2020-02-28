Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 30th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. 93,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,687. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $318.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

