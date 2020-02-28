Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe comprises approximately 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.79% of Northwest Pipe worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth $412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NWPX stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $31.55. 93,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $318.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWPX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.