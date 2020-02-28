Novanta Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Novanta in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Novanta has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $24,763,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

