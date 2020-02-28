Novare Capital Management LLC Has $19.72 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Apple stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.66. 8,502,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

