Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Novavax and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 2 2 5 0 2.33 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $15.93, indicating a potential upside of 34.99%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.39, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -940.32% N/A -80.32% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -361.66% -59.82% -44.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $34.29 million 11.05 -$184.75 million ($10.00) -1.18 Momenta Pharmaceuticals $75.59 million 37.18 -$176.06 million ($2.03) -13.98

Momenta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals beats Novavax on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company also develops RSV F vaccine for older adults in Phase II clinical trial, and healthy children between two and six years of age in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus in Phase I clinical trial, as well as MERS coronavirus in animals; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. The company has a clinical development agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

