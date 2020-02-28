Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Novavax stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

