Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 5,067 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $4.53 on Friday, reaching $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novocure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

