NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This is a positive change from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

