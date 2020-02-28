NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $5,511.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

