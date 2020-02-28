NuBits Price Tops $0.0623 on Major Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $684,096.00 and approximately $460.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuBits has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

