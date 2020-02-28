NULS Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, NULS has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, ChaoEX, Kucoin, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.