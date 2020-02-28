Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Nutrien from to in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

