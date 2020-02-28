Nutrien Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,398 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,952% compared to the typical volume of 458 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after acquiring an additional 173,724 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Nutrien by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,325,000 after acquiring an additional 850,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after acquiring an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 3,416,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from to in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

