nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Position Increased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of nVent Electric worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 228.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

NYSE NVT opened at $24.52 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

