NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $1,956,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $161,292,339.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,746.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,911.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,734.79. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,586.54 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $58.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.