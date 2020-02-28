Nxt (NXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.49 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $1.69 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, HitBTC and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020217 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005771 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, C-CEX, Livecoin, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, SouthXchange and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

