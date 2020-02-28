OAX Market Capitalization Reaches $3.54 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $397,880.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02515733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00215405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN, OKEx, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

