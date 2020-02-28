Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

OBE stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Obsidian Energy by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

