Obyte Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $24.06 or 0.00275772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $3,485.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.02498111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,529 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

