Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,232.47 ($16.21).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of -35.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,235.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 876.80 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95).

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37 shares of company stock worth $45,674.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

