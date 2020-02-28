OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 129.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.29.

Shares of TSE:OGC traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,047. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

