ODUWA Market Cap Hits $266,400.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ODUWA has a market cap of $266,400.00 and $52,209.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00041220 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,793.82 or 1.00657523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000919 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00066445 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.